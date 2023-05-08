'Tell Me You're Middle Class': This Twitter Thread Will Make Monisha from 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Proud

Indian households have a few staple things and they go as it is. From washing and reusing restaurant dabbas, to keeping a bus pass or a metro card all your life. Now, Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Tanisha’ started a thread on the micro blogging site and it is way too relatable for netizens. “Tell me you’re middle class without telling you’re middle class," Tanisha wrote and the responses on this tweet are never ending.

Using toothpaste tubes till they change their shape, recycling gift bags, Habit of switching off room lights before leaving, asking for some free coriander while buying vegetables, cancelling zomato order on seeing the hiked delivery charge - people mentioned it all.

Some also shared videos and images to add on to the relatability.

Here are a few responses:

One Twitter user shared an image of her home floor. Remember that textured granite? Here, you have it:

One person shared a video of Amul’s box being used to keep electrical wires and equipments. Have a look:

Relatable enough?

