Thailand Woman Thought To Be Obese Finds Out She Has Ovarian Cyst Weighing 9 Kgs

A woman, who considered herself overweight, was carrying a huge cyst in her ovaries. After unusually gaining a lot of weight, the unidentified woman went to the hospital for a consultation. Doctors initially thought they were the symptoms of obesity. Later it turned out that she had grown a massive cyst in her ovaries. According to Daily Star, when tested, the growth was found cancerous that measured up to 9.4 inches by 13.4 inches. The case was shared on Facebook by a doctor, who is employed at Bueng Kan Hospital in northeast Thailand. The doctor mentioned that he just finished a case concerning ovarian fluid. “At first I suspected that this patient was just obese, however, others wanted to check further. I found the same case, but the ovarian fluid that I found was bigger than the previous case, weighing more than 9 kilograms!"

The doctor in the case also added that the patient initially thought she had just gained weight. But the other doctors were suspicious after they felt a lump on the woman’s abdomen during the examination. When tested, it was found that it was a huge water bag (cyst) on the right ovary which measured about 24×34 cm. The doctor removed the entire water cyst from her body and also had to remove the uterus. The doctors also found the risk of cancer. The surgery took about one hour and 30 minutes, but it was successful in the end.