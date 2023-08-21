'Thappad is Disaster': Desi Man's Review of Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets Dragged on 'X'

It’s been three years since ‘Thappad’, a film that depicted a woman’s refusal to endure domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. Nevertheless, from individuals questioning the significance of a ‘mere’ slap leading to Taapsee Pannu’s character Amrita seeking divorce from her spouse, to the escalating discussions on the broader implications beyond ‘just a slap’, the topic continues to stir up conversations. Recently, the conversation was rekindled when an individual on platform ‘X’ criticised Anubhav Sinha’s direction, branding it as a ‘complete disaster’. Now, the motive behind this critique remains uncertain—whether it was a genuine review or a bid to attract attention.

However, following @HypocriteAman__’s critique of the movie, where he commented, “Sh***iest movie I’ve ever seen in my life, literally taking divorce for just one slap? logic died, her husband did wrong with slapping her but he apologized too nd she could have slapped her husband twice in return, it’s that simple. bull-sh*t concept, no wonder why it’s Disaster," internet users began to mock and troll him for his potentially misogynistic perspective.

“This illiterate clown might / might not have done this for bait, but if you’ll feel ek thappad hi toh tha, you should randomly get RKOs in the middle of the road. And the other fellow will say sorry and move on. It’s never just a slap. Drill it into your numb skulls," responded one user. Another countered, “Sorry, don’t agree. If he hit her once will hit her again. Also in future the abuse could be. much more than thappad. It’s a personal choice to stay on or move away."

A third user rebuked him, saying, “Potential abuser spotted. I say all kids, when they are old enough to understand the concept, should be made to watch movies like Thappad so that they understand that domestic violence is unacceptable. So that they do not get stuck with folks like Hypocrite Aman here." The fourth user added, “Lmao bro said thappad maara toh ulta 2 maardo baat khatam. Crazy incel tendencies."

Meanwhile, ‘Thappad’ tells the tale of an upper-middle-class couple in Delhi. The wife questions whether it’s acceptable for her husband to slap her, even if it’s an isolated incident. However, it delves beyond this inquiry. The essence of the narrative revolves around human ego, irrespective of gender. Anubhav Sinha’s direction, in fact, bestows the film with a subtlety essential for its subject matter.