That’s The USP Of A Window Seat: Women Witness Northern Lights From Flight

The passengers on this one flight had no idea they were in for a special treat as they embarked on their journey. But little did they know that they were about to witness one of the most mesmerizing natural wonders the Earth offers. As the plane soared through the night sky, the captain announced that they were in for a rare sight - the northern lights. And as the passengers looked out of their windows, they were left in awe of the stunning spectacle that was unfolding before their eyes. The video, which is now going viral on social media, captured the rare moment.

The passengers were in for a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights. Without wasting a second, the pilot made an announcement over the intercom, alerting the passengers of the stunning natural phenomenon taking place outside their windows. The passengers were ecstatic, whipping out their cameras and capturing the mesmerizing display.

The video shared on Instagram has been viewed thousands of times, with many users marvelling at the breathtaking sight. It never comes as a surprise that for many people witnessing this beauty of nature is on their bucket list. Others remarked how extraordinary the view looks from the cockpit. “OMG OMG You’re so lucky! It’s on my bucket list," a user wrote.

“I’m so jealous," another user commented.

A user wrote, “I still can’t get over how good they looked from the cockpit."

Scandinavia is one of the best places to witness the northern lights, with Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland being the top destinations. The northern lights are caused by electrically charged particles from the sun colliding with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a spectacular light show. For those who haven’t been lucky enough to witness the northern lights yet, this video is a reminder of the magic and wonder of nature.

This is not the first time passengers were able to witness this beauty from the cockpit. For some lucky folks in North America, the aurora borealis made a stunning appearance, leaving people flying from California to Canada awestruck. Twitter was flooded with awe-inspiring photographs of the Northern Lights. One Twitter user even shared pictures of the phenomenon taken from a plane during a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix, with the caption, “Seeing the Northern lights on a flight from LA to PHX is CRAZY. That’s so far south. Tonight was wild."

Needless to say, social media users were in awe of the beauty.

