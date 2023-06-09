The Bike Made With Recycled Coffee Capsules

This summer, Swedish start-up Vélosophy will be launching a new bicycle model made from recycled aluminum coffee capsules, in partnership with Nespresso. This bicycle, named RE:CYCLE, is in fact an updated reissue of a first model released in 2019. Through this initiative, Vélosophy hopes to inspire other manufacturers to use all kinds of recycled materials in the construction of their bicycles. For its part, Nespresso has, in recent years, been trying to improve its image when it comes to recycling, sometimes by embarking on original projects like this one. Note the capsule-shaped bell and the handy cupholder, for enjoying your coffee (or any other beverage) on the go.

The frame of this bike is 95% recycled aluminum, 20% of which comes from Nespresso capsules. This edition, called California Dream Blue, comes in standard and electric versions, priced at €1,595 and €2,795 respectively. A limited edition of 500 units will be sold from July 2023. Pre-orders are already open.