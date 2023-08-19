The Curious Case Of Chinese Woman Who Conceived At 31 And Delivered At 92

In a truly extraordinary medical case, a 92-year-old woman named Huang Yijun, hailing from China, gave birth to a lithopedion or commonly referred to as a ‘stone baby.’ This astonishing event happened after she had carried the fetus for a staggering 60 years. Huang Yijun’s story began in 1948 when she was just 31 years old. At that time, she learned that she was pregnant, but her joy turned into concern when doctors informed her of an ectopic pregnancy. According to Healthline, this condition meant that the fertilised egg had not attached itself inside her womb as it should have.

Usually, in ectopic pregnancies, the egg attaches itself to the Fallopian tubes, but in Huang’s case, it was stuck just outside these tubes, resulting in what’s known as an ‘abdominal ectopic pregnancy.’ In cases of abdominal ectopic pregnancies, the developing embryo often attaches itself to various organs within the abdomen. Surprisingly, it can even attach to organs like the liver, diaphragm, bowels, or spleen.

Healthline further explains that an abdominal pregnancy does not necessarily mean death for the unborn child. However, there are significant risks for both the mother and the baby. Babies born in such situations have a 21% chance of experiencing birth defects, primarily due to the absence of the protective amniotic fluid and the extra pressure they endure compared to babies inside the womb.

Unfortunately, in Huang’s case, the baby did not survive. Normally, when a fetus is small enough, the body will naturally break down its tissues and eliminate it. However, the baby in Huang’s abdomen had grown to a size where her body could not expel it on its own.

Doctors had advised her to have surgery to remove the fetus, as keeping it could lead to health problems later on. Regrettably, the cost of the surgery was unaffordable for her, roughly equivalent to $150 (approximately INR 12,500) in today’s currency. It was an enormous sum for her family at that time so Huang decided to ignore it.