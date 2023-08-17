The Devastating Impact Of Hawaii Wildfires On Earth, Courtesy ISS

Satellite pictures taken from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, August 12, show the Hawaiian island of Maui, a few days after massive wildfires started there. According to the Space website, the picture was taken as the space-based laboratory orbited over the Pacific Ocean at a height of around 417 kilometres. According to the shared on the website, at present, more than 100 people have lost their lives in the destructive fires. In the caption on the three-image series shared by ISS on Instagram, they have emphasised how damaging storms and wildfires could be to the earth.

The caption also mentions that these images impact the way emergency personnel and researchers view these natural disasters.

Take a look at the images:

In the first image, one can see Lahaina, a coastal town, on the lower left side of the photo. The post further informs that the wildfire has especially damaged this place, burning down important buildings like the historical Waiola Church.

The second image is that f Typhoon Khanun photographed over the south of Nagoya, Japan. The final image shows another wildfire. It is from a wildfire near the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

Other devices that orbit the Earth have also captured the tragedy, including NASA’s Landsat 8 satellite and Europe’s Sentinel-2 Earth-observing spacecraft. Both of these had travelled over the Hawaiian wildfires on August 8. They have also clicked some heartwrenching images of the aftermath of these flames. This disaster is being called one of the deadliest in the state’s history, as reported by Space.

The exact reason for the wildfire’s origin has not been determined yet. On August 14, NASA reportedly talked about old farms and grass that isn’t from Hawaii could be part of the problem. They also said that climate change is making things like this worse.