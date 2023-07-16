Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
'The Good Ending': AI-generated Images Show Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Rekindling

These AI generated images of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have gone viral. Have a look for yourself.

July 16, 2023

AI-generated Images Show Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Rekindling. (Image: Twitter/@dogeofficialceo)
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s rivalry has been making headlines for some time now. From the ‘cage fight’ rumours, to Zuck launching threads, its been one journey and people are all in for it. Amid all of this, a page that goes by the name ‘Sir Doge of the Coin’ on Twitter shared an AI-generated collage of both the billionaires, depicting a “good ending" for the two of them. The pictures are close to what can be deemed as a couple’s photoshoot on the beach.

In the image, both of them can be seen wearing jeans and solid t-shirts. While one picture shows them hugging each other, other picture shows them holding each other’s hand. Here, have a look at the images:

For those who don’t know, the tiff started after Zuckerberg’s company Meta, announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform as a competitor to Twitter. Musk has been taking jibes at Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter.

    • Meanwhile, earlier, an image of Musk training in jiu-jitsu, a self-defence martial art sport, went viral on various social media platforms. This happened after rumours of cage fight between the two made reports.

    Computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder Lex Fridman posted a video of him training with the Tesla CEO. “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground," Fridman said.

