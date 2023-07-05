'The Lust Story We All Need': Twitter Hilariously Picks Desi Couples it Wishes to See Together

The online community has been buzzing with excitement about the latest power couple in town, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, ever since their outstanding performances in ‘Lust Stories 2’. Their flawless on-screen chemistry in the Hindi-language anthology film, coupled with their delightful off-camera banter, has captured the hearts of internet users. They have, indeed, become the epitome of relationship goals which has now sparked a viral trend on Twitter, where Desis are hilariously sharing their dream pairings of other couples they would love to see together.

In the Twitter trend titled ‘The lust story we all need,’ users took a delightfully humourous approach, not limiting their imagination to just movies. Instead, they ventured into the realm of alternate universes, envisioning couples that could only exist in fantastical worlds. One popular inclusion was the infamous Jethalal and his undying admiration for Babita Ji from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ After all, how could fans of the show forget to mention this amusing pair?

Another character from the same comedy daily soap, Poptlal, who remains unmarried and seemingly unlucky in love, found himself in the spotlight. Fans playfully paired him with Keri, secretly yearning for their fictional romance to blossom in another world.

But, the humour didn’t stop there, as some users came up with even more outlandish combinations. Among them, Australian cricketers Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa made an appearance due to their cheeky bromance that had made headlines back in 2019. In a truly unexpected twist, the trend also brought together the ‘Spiderman’ fame Tom Holland with Rakhi Sawant’s hilarious Spiderman avatar. Laughter ensued all around!

Check Out Some More Tweets in This Trend: