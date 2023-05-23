The Luxury Watch Made From Coffee Grounds and Capsules

Waste is the future! From fashion to food to beauty, all sectors are finding ways to use waste in order to reduce the mountains of trash that abound worldwide. These initiatives give rise to products that are as unusual as they are creative and ingenious, such as pendants made from printed circuit boards, clothes made from windshields, and, more recently, a watch made from recycled coffee capsules.

The fashion industry is trying by all means possible to reduce its environmental footprint. This can be achieved by using new materials, by launching new services such as reselling pre-loved items, or by embracing new practices such as upcycling, which involves reusing items previously destined to be thrown away. This is what the luxury watchmaker, Hublot, is now proposing. It has teamed up with Nespresso to create a luxury watch made from recycled coffee capsules. A technical feat that testifies to the growing place of waste in many industries, progressively transforming it into an essential resource.

This 100% Swiss collaboration is now working to pave the way for more environmentally-friendly watch designs. Nespresso and Hublot have joined forces to present a green version of one of the watchmaker’s iconic models, the Big Bang Unico, which is available in a limited Nespresso Origin edition. This is a luxury watch made from recycled aluminum, and more specifically, from the coffee brand’s iconic capsules. But that’s not all: the watch also comes with two straps containing recycled coffee grounds, an unusual detail that could well appeal to collectors.

“This watch is a powerful statement on the importance of valuing our planet’s resources," said the Hublot brand on Instagram. The watchmaker continues: “It took Hublot R&D a year, in close collaboration with Nespresso, to ensure the perfect color harmony of the seven different materials that make up the watch, from its case to its straps in this iconic “vibrant" green reminiscent of the Master Origins Peru Organic capsule."

This creation, offered in a limited edition of 200 pieces, joins the now long list of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and other objects crafted thanks to upcycling. In the fashion industry, upcycled collections are landing thick and fast, with, for example, old cables being turned into shoes, marine waste being transformed into clothing, or sneakers being made from vintage windbreakers. But the textile sector isn’t alone in working to recycle waste, as this is also underway in the cosmetic industry, the design and decoration sector, and the food industry.