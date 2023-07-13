The Profession of Artist is More Precarious Than Ever

If there were still any doubts about how precarious the status of visual artists has become, a new British study definitively dispels them. The study elaborates on the many economic difficulties UK’s cultural professionals are facing. The survey, reported on by The Art Newspaper, was carried out by the charity Acme among 226 visual artists who use the organization’s services to rent affordable studios across England. It reveals that for a large number of these artists, their love of art isn’t enough to pay the bills, putting to bed once and for all the fantasy that a cultural métier goes hand in hand with stratospheric earnings.

In reality, art professionals struggle to make a living from their passion: their artistic practice accounts for just 33% of their income. Only 12% of artists surveyed live exclusively from the sales of their work, which proves that many of them have to take on food industry service jobs to ensure a degree of financial stability.

And even this level of economic security is relatively illusory. The Acme Artist Tenant Survey found that 40% of art workers who responded said they could not afford to contribute to their retirement or put money aside. The impoverishment of the cultural professions is such that almost one British artist out of three fears that they will not be able to continue to work as artists professionally in the next five years.

For David Panton, founder of Acme, these statistics show the rocky road many visual artists face these days. “To be a practicing artist in the UK is to live daily with problems of survival," he told The Art Newspaper. “The financial, practical and intellectual challenges artists face mean that they must constantly find solutions — and, increasingly, justification — for a way of life which may seem to run counter to the rest of society."