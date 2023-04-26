The Slow Walk Down The Aisle: A Desi Bride's Way Of Living The Moment

Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime moment for people. A day to celebrate their love and joy with the rest of the world. It is no wonder that most people try to soak up every moment of the day and capture it in some swoon-worthy snaps and clips. A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows a humorous yet heartwarming moment during a wedding ceremony where the groom tried to rush the bride down the aisle. The footage captured the groom, who appeared to be bursting with excitement, walking up to his bride and giving her a kiss on the cheek, hoping to encourage her to walk faster.

However, the bride was determined to savour the moment and take in every detail of her special day. She refused to be rushed and continued to walk at a leisurely pace down the aisle, much to the amusement of the wedding guests. The tweet alongside the clip read, “She might have the Insta-worthy photos later, but she did miss the opportunity to live in the moment."

The clip has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many viewers applauding the bride for taking the time to enjoy her special moment. While some social media users have mentioned that having these Instagram-worthy shots might have its perks, it is important to remember to live in the present and enjoy the moment. For them that was exactly what the bride was doing: soaking up the last moments with her brothers and other family members. A tweet read, “The same kinda thing happened with my sister. She refused to do the walk and dance with the groom. When I asked her why didn’t she do it? Her reply was, ‘This is my last walk with my brothers and my family together. He can wait.’"

“Even walking straight in those lehengas is difficult and tiresome, running ain’t the thing you do in these," another user wrote.

A user tweeted, “She did what she thought is right at the moment, why you judging her?"

The bride’s decision to take her time and enjoy her walk down the aisle is a reminder to all of us to slow down and appreciate life’s special moments. The Instagram-worthy photos might not be everything, but the memories of the day will last a lifetime.

