The Top 10 Worst Indian Street Foods List Is Here And The Result Will Surprise You

The list's rankings were based on the data collected encompassing a total of 2,508 ratings.

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 18:30 IST

Gujarat's Dabeli secured the third position.

Indian street food is a treasure trove of choices, with each state boasting its own unique delights. From Gujarat’s dabeli to Mumbai’s Bombay sandwich, there’s an array of categories and options that define Indian street cuisine. Reflecting this diverse palette, Taste Atlas, a travel guide renowned for capturing authentic recipes, culinary critiques, and ingredient research, recently put together a list spotlighting the “worst-rated Indian street foods." Can you guess which street food item made it to the top of the list? Astonishingly, it’s Maharashtra’s iconic Dahi Puri.

The list’s rankings were based on data collected up to August 17, encompassing a total of 2,508 ratings. Among these, Taste Atlas deemed 1,773 ratings authentic and valid for consideration.

Sev, a snack originating from Madhya Pradesh, holds the second position on the list. This snack is characterised by its spiciness, savoury nature, and noodle-like texture. It’s crafted from gramme flour and seasoned with spices like ajwain and turmeric before being deep-fried in oil.

Claiming the third spot among the least-favoured Indian street foods was Gujarat’s dabeli. According to the website, “Dabeli combines toasted ladi pav buns with a filling that is made with mashed potatoes and a spice mix. The filling is topped with roasted peanuts, pomegranate seeds, and sev- tiny, crispy noodles made from ground chickpeas—while typical additions also include different chutney varieties. Dabeli, which translates as pressed, is mainly sold and enjoyed as street food."

Despite the acclaim for its health and nutritional value, the Bombay Sandwich has garnered mixed reviews. The sandwich is constructed by spreading green chutney on a slice of crustless white sandwich bread, with butter gracing the other slice. In between, a delightful amalgamation of vegetables and spices comes together, including sliced boiled potatoes, a blend of masala, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, beetroot slices, and onion slices. Regrettably, according to the list’s ranking, this street food hasn’t resonated with everyone, earning it the fourth position.

Securing the fifth position on the list was Egg Bhurji, followed by Dahi Vada in sixth place and Sabudana Vada in seventh place. Continuing, Papri Chaat, a popular dish across North India, claimed the seventh spot on the list. This dish is also a popular street snack in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    • Traditionally hailed as a breakfast staple in North India, particularly in Punjab, paranthas have held a significant place. Yet, surprisingly, a variant known as Gobi Paratha has clinched the ninth position on the list.

    At the bottom of the ranking resides Bonda, also referred to as Potato Bonda, a petite deep-fried snack from southern India. What are your thoughts about this ranking?

    first published: August 21, 2023, 18:30 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 18:30 IST
