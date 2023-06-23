The Truth About Boiling Packaged Milk: Why Experts Advise Against It

Milk is a great source of calcium, iodine, and zinc, and it is associated with numerous health benefits. However, there are common myths surrounding milk that lead many people to avoid consuming it. In India, the consumption of dairy products is particularly high compared to other countries. In the past, milk was obtained directly from local sources, but with changing lifestyles, it has become challenging to find such sources and take the time to collect fresh milk. As a result, people opt for packet milk, which is easily available.

There have been instances where cowherds were found diluting packet milk with water, yet people still prefer to purchase it from milk parlours. However, a common mistake made by most individuals using packet milk is boiling it before consumption. In the past, when milk was collected directly, boiling was necessary to kill bacteria. However, packaged milk is typically pasteurised, which means it has already been filtered and treated to eliminate bacteria. Boiling packaged milk unnecessarily destroys the valuable nutrients and minerals it contains.