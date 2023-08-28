'There Are Others Like Me': Japanese Man Who Now Lives A Dog's Life

A Japanese man spent an astonishing £12,480, approximately Rs 13 lakh, on a customised collie-dog costume for himself to fulfil his childhood dream of living like a dog. The actual story and daily shenanigans of the now-viral man are as outrageous and interesting as they sound. While it has been almost a year since Toco, the Dog, first made headlines globally, the curiosity around why he did it, still captivates the internet. To provide more insights into his daily life and motives, the man has recently given his maiden interview while adorned in his canine attire.

In his interview, Toco claims that he has been inspired by a wave of admirers who appreciate him. He says that he receives many comments on his YouTube channel from people who want to copy him and it makes him feel very good and understood. He says that he has received all kinds of messages, including some expressing their desire to follow his footsteps, as reported by The Daily Star.

“This has allowed me to see that there are other people like me," he adds.

Watch the interview here:

This Japanese individual gained overnight stardom in 2022 when he unleashed his inner dog, wearing an extraordinarily lifelike costume that left the internet surprised. In one of his interviews last year, he disclosed that he wanted to transform into a dog for as long as he can remember.

Maintaining secrecy about his identity, he concealed his face to keep his unique hobby away from the eyes of his colleagues. He says that people in his office find it strange that he aspires to be a dog and that is why he could not reveal his face.

In a prior conversation with Mynavi, he explained why he chose a collie dog costume specifically. He said that he settled on a collie because it looked incredibly real when he wore it. Adorable dogs are his favourite animals, he said. He decided to go for a realistic and relatable option among the dog breeds, matching his personal preferences."

The Daily Star reports that some individuals believe they possess the soul of an animal and invest generously in living out their dreams, identifying them as ‘Therians.’

Dr. Elizabeth Fein, an associate professor of psychology at Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University, clarified the distinction between therians and furries, Furries are people that wear animal costumes and act like them for sexual pleasure sometimes.