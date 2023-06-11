Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » There Are Two Similar Birds In This Picture And You Have To Spot Them

There Are Two Similar Birds In This Picture And You Have To Spot Them

Optical Illusions play with our perceptions by defying our peripheral vision.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 12:00 IST

Delhi, India

The hint is that similar birds are not sitting in the same row. (Credits: Instagram)
The hint is that similar birds are not sitting in the same row. (Credits: Instagram)

Optical Illusion has turned out to be all things rage, thanks to the user’s insatiable hunger to solve it. And, it surely gives us the hint that the Internet has grown its fondness over the content that literally puts their mind in a state of nerve-ending confusion. After all, these brain teasers are one of the intriguing doors that give us the revelations of hidden personality traits, IQ levels and even the observational skills. Call it a treat, but we have brought you one such optical illusion that might leave you scratching your head. So let’s dive in. An Instagram page called Optical Illusions has shared a picture with the caption, “Which two numbers?"

It is nothing less than an amusement that this visual trickery has even transcended cultural and generational boundaries. Optical illusions are basically the remarkable puzzles that play with our perceptions by defying our peripheral vision. Now, the picture shows about 12 different birds sitting on two wires. While some of these birds are sitting straight, a few of them have closed their eyes. Some among them can even be seen looking at each other. So basically all of these birds are different from each other, except for two. And all you have to do is to look for those two who are similar to each other. The photo was shared with the text that read, “Which two birds are the same?"

Advertisement

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • So let’s begin. Your time starts now. Take a nice look at the picture. You can see numbers written on top of each bird. Use those numbers in your favour. In order to be able to guess the right answer, you need to concentrate on each of the bird’s features. Take a nice look at their eyes, feathers and even their colours. You will surely be able to crack it. Were you able to guess it? No. Need a hint? Okay. The two birds that are similar are not sitting in the same row. Here’s another hint, and probably the one that would literally decode the answer for you. The hint is that similar birds are looking straight. So now you must be able to guess the right answer. Still no? Don’t worry you weren’t alone. Several users flooded the comments with their guesses. While most of them were wrong, a few guessed the correct answer which is 5 and 8.

    Just give it a look. Both number 5 and 8 birds are looking straight, and have a similar number of feathers on their tails and head. The two are even in similar colours.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 11, 2023, 12:00 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 12:00 IST
    Read More