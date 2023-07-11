These Augmented Reality Glasses Could Make Life Easier For Motorcyclists

Bikers will soon be able to enjoy a first, in the form of augmented reality smartglasses that project a wealth of practical information into their field of vision. Head-up display technology, already familiar to car drivers, is now being adapted for the comfort and safety of motorcyclists. The German manufacturer BMW Motorrad is behind these ConnectedRide Smartglasses, which use head-up display technology. The idea is to project real-time navigation and speed information right in front of the rider’s eyes. By displaying this information directly in the rider’s field of vision, they no longer need to take their eyes off the road. The result is safer riding.

The glasses connect via Bluetooth to a smartphone using the BMW Motorrad Connected app. By default, the display is located in the top left-hand corner of the right-hand lens, showing the gear currently in use, the current speed, the speed limit and navigation information. Depending on the situation, arrows show up to indicate the route to follow, or street names and directions can be shown.

The glasses have been designed to fit all face shapes and most helmets on the market. Plus, the projection of this information can be adjusted while riding, thanks to a controller located on the motorcycle’s handlebars. The glasses are supplied with two sets of lenses, one of which is tinted, for use in bright, sunny conditions. The integrated battery provides up to 10 hours’ power.