These Farmers Innovated Their Tractor And It May Just Revolutionise Farming

In agriculture, constant innovation has been a driving force behind increased productivity and efficiency. As the demands on farmers continue to grow, so does the need for inventive solutions to save time and reduce costs. Two farmers, Anil Mathil and Som Kamla Bapu, have recently made headlines with their remarkable inventions, each designed to make agricultural practices easier and more affordable.

Anil Mathil’s invention, the tractor-mounted pest control spray machine, is proving to be a blessing for farmers facing the relentless threat of pests. Pests pose a serious risk to crops, capable of decimating entire fields in just a few days. Traditionally, spraying pesticides over vast expanses of farmland was a laborious and time-consuming task. Anil’s ingenious creation, however, has transformed this process. The tractor machine enables farmers to spray pesticides while sitting on the vehicle itself, covering more ground in less time. This not only saves precious hours but also significantly reduces the heavy costs associated with pest control.

The machine, designed with thin tires sourced from Indore, strikes a perfect balance between functionality and cost-effectiveness. The tires, costing around Rs 1.5 Lakhs, and other necessary accessories amounting to Rs 50,000, sum up to a total of Rs 2 Lakhs to create the tractor-mounted pest control spray machine. In contrast, similar machines available in the market can cost anywhere between Rs 9 to 10 Lakhs, making Anil’s invention a remarkable cost-saving alternative. Furthermore, the thin tires ensure that the machine can traverse fields without causing damage to the crops. The tractor also serves multiple functions, including irrigation and weed removal, making it an indispensable asset for modern farmers.

Adding to the list is Telangana farmer Som Kamla Bapu, who alongside his enterprising grandson, devised an innovative solution to the challenges of ploughing. Confronted with the limitations of engaging labour and tractors for ploughing their farmland, the duo came up with the idea of a single wheel-run plough and a moped-operated plough. Their determination to find an affordable and efficient method of ploughing led to the creation of these remarkable inventions.