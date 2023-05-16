These Gourds are Being Used Instead of Plastic Packaging

In soup or risotto, or as part of autumn home decorations, pumpkin and squash can be used in many different ways. In Uzbekistan, an additional use for these vegetables has been found with the transformation of lagenaria, a plant from the gourd family, into packaging to replace single-use plastic. It’s as if Nature had everything all planned out. Are you familiar with the calabash or bottle gourd? These squashes are shaped like flasks. In pre-Columbian times, these gourds were used as containers for mate, a traditional drink of native Guarani peoples of Paraguay. The flesh was dug out in order to let the rind dry before being used. Many mate containers now made of clay or glass have kept this ovoid shape at the base.

Although not as well known as pumpkins and butternut squash in temperate latitudes, this gourd comes with its own unique potential. In Uzbekistan, the coffee shop chain Zërna came up with the idea to bring this preservation method out of the past in order to reduce plastic packaging and the pollution it creates. Spotted by Creapills, this initiative uses the same principles used by indigenous peoples in Paraguay in ancient times — namely peeling and drying the calabash in order to use it as a container in which dried fruits, nuts and spices can be packaged, protected from light and humidity.

Advertisement

Designed in collaboration with ad agency Synthesis, this natural packaging holds appeal in more than one way: not only is its shape convenient with its thick skin allowing for easy transport, but it also decomposes completely in a single year. By comparison, a plastic bag can take between 100 and 400 years to decompose, depending on its composition.

First invented at the start of the 20th century, plastic continues to invade our daily lives. According to PlasticsEurope, 390 million tonnes of plastic were produced globally in 2021. And according to WWF projections, this quantity is expected to double by 2040. If no action is taken to reduce the rate, more plastic could be found in the oceans than fish by 2050, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has warned. It is estimated that the equivalent load of one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into the seas every minute.