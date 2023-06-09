These Men Disrupting Delhi Metro Services Is Everything But Funny

Be it public fights or shooting reels, shocking incidents filmed inside Delhi Metro often leave social media users fuming with anger. Now, new footage emerging from the Karol Bagh metro station has joined the bandwagon. Two unruly passengers onboard were spotted jokingly obstructing the door of the public transport causing it to open and shut repeatedly. The visuals open with one youngster carelessly demonstrating how placing a leg between the automated door will cause it to open again. The display makes another person standing adjacent to him erupt in laughter.

If obstructing the door once wasn’t enough, the duo continue their careless antics multiple times. A few more people youngsters are seen laughing at their behaviour. However, the fellow who’s supposedly recording the clip can be heard saying, “Bhai mat karo yaar (Please don’t do it)." The video was posted on Twitter alongside a Hindi caption that translates to, “It is because of such people that Delhi Metro isn’t often punctual." Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the online clip caught the attention of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), they quickly issued a warning against such behaviour in the reply section. The department highlighted, “Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offense. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour."

In a subsequent tweet, the department also enquired about the coach number of the train supposedly to investigate the incident. “Please provide the coach number. The coach number is written inside and outside the train. Please refer to the pictures below," DMRC added.

Meanwhile, upon watching the clip, a barrage of social media users also began expressing their anger online. Many urged the DMRC to take the matter seriously and punish the offenders. A user commented, “DMRC should take strict action against them."

Another wrote, “Replace the ‘fun-element’ with ‘fear of law’ with appropriate punishment."

One more suggested, “Such people’s image should be circulated on all metro stations with CRPF personnel. They should be blocked from using the metro with a heavy penalty. Along with this case should be filed under appropriate sections for creating nuisance in public."