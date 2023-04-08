These Old Photographs Of Tiger Preying On Leopard Are Back On Internet

Big cats like tigers, lions, cheetahs, and leopards usually hunt the weaker section of the animal population. It is not a rare sight to witness predators preying on other herbivores. But it seems like the tables have been turned for this latest viral incident, where a tiger was captured feeding on a leopard. A carnivore making a meal, out of another carnivore. The stupefying picture was captured by Harsha Narasimhamurthy - a Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer. The out-of-the-ordinary click that he tweeted one year ago on July 14 last year has once again caught the attention of Twitterati, thanks to IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan for re-sharing the picture-tweet again on April 1.

These couple of tweet-based photos dropped on the microblogging platform by Parveen Kaswan are taken from the famous Ranthambore National Park, located in Rajasthan. The snaps are currently being widely circulated across Twitter. “When hunter gets hunted. Tiger, eating leopard in RTR. Rare capture by Harsha Narasimhamurthy. Have you seen anything like this!!" read the first tweet.

The terrifying photograph reveals a close-up shot of a tiger, sinking its teeth into the flesh of a dead leopard, lying before the striped animal. The tiger is on its haunches, appearing to enjoy the meal.

The tweet of the second picture indicates that the tiger has been named T 101 of Ranthambore. It reads, “Wild wild world. The tiger’s name is T 101 of Ranthambore. Harsha Narasimhamurthy recently captured it and wants everyone to witness it." The snap captures the same tiger, sitting in a regal posture, almost concealed amongst the grassland. The lifeless body of the leopard, which the tiger preyed upon lies in front of the superior predator.

The Twitter thread was quick to spark numerous reactions from excited social media users. One of them expressed their disbelief as they wrote, “This is really impossible or unusual as the prey is always herbivores." “Yeah…it’s great to witness this rare scene. That’s the power of the Tiger," agreed a second user. “Look how happy he is posing for the pic," noted another.

Check out the original clip by Harsha Narasimhamurthy here:

While having an interaction with Deccan Herald, the wildlife photographer shared his excitement of witnessing such a rare phenomenon of a predator hunting another predator. “From the perspective of a photographer, sighting a tiger in the wild itself is bliss. Capturing it eating a leopard is a double slice of luck," said Harsha Narasimhamurthy.

