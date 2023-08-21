These Palm Trees In Ecuador Walk 20 Metres Every Year; Know More

During our childhood, we learnt that trees are stationary and some of them can live for up to 1,000 years. They grow in size with their roots attached to the ground so that they can secure water and minerals from the soil. But have you ever heard that they can move as well?

Palm trees in Ecuador’s capital Quito move 20 metres every year, according to a report by BBC. Peter Vrsansky, a paleobiologist (one who studies how biological life has evolved over time) from the Earth Science Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences Bratislava, claims that he has watched this phenomenon first-hand during his expedition to the forest in Ecuador.

The Biological name of this tree is Socratea exorrhiza. These palm trees are native to the rainforests in tropical Central and South America. Most of them are found in the Sumaco Biosphere Reserve and this forest lies 100 km from Quito city in Ecuador.