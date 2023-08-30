'They Shouldn’t Exist': Meet Turkey’s Ulas Family Who Walks on All Fours And Has Scientists Puzzled

A few members of a family in Turkey have baffled scientists globally just by the way they walk. The manner in which they walk has posed a challenge to the world’s understanding of human evolution. Members of Turkey’s Ulas family walks on all fours, using their palms in a “bear crawl." The family first came to attention through a scientific paper which was followed by a 2006 documentary on the BBC called “The Family That Walks on All Fours." According to Professor Nicholas Humphrey, an evolutionary psychologist from the London School of Economics, out of the 18 kids in this family, six of them were born with this trait.

What comes as a surprise to many is that this is never seen before in any modern human adult. Unfortunately, one of the six has died now.

According to reports, Humphrey said, “I never expected that even under the most extraordinary scientific fantasy that modern human beings could return to an animal state." He further added, “The thing which marks us off from the rest of the animal world is the fact that we’re the species which walks on two legs and holds our heads high in the air… of course it’s language and all other sorts of things too, but it’s terribly important to our sense of ourselves as being different from others in the animal kingdom. These people cross that boundary."

The documentary has described this family as the “missing link between man and ape". It further claimed that they “shouldn’t exist".

A study found out that this is a result of some sort of a “devolution." This caused a genetic reversion of around 3 million years of evolution. However, professor Humphrey has rejected this notion, and called it “deeply insulting" and “scientifically irresponsible."