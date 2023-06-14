'They're 100% Not Humans': 911 Caller Describes Terrifying 'Alien' Encounter

In the late hours on April 30, the skies over eastern California, Nevada and Utah witnessed something unusual. Numerous witnesses reported seeing a streak of light and a bright flash across the sky. This incident was captured by a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video. However, what followed the sighting left many of the residents dumbfounded. A Las Vegas family residing near the sighting area claimed that something had crashed in their backyard, leading them to dial 911. Astonishingly, multiple individuals reported witnessing “non-human beings accompanying the unidentified object." According to the caller, these entities were described as towering figures, ranging from 8 to 10 feet in height, with large, shiny eyes and mouths that were indescribable. “They’re 100% not human," the caller emphasised to the dispatcher.

Law enforcement authorities, taking these reports seriously, initiated an investigation into the matter. However, despite their efforts, the inquiry has yielded inconclusive results so far. The entire incident remains shrouded in mystery to date.

But this is not where it ends. The Las Vegas man, who asserted that he had encountered these enigmatic beings, has come forward. In a YouTube video posted on his newly created channel, Alien Society51, the man shared his unsettling experience. The experience was also accompanied by purported footage from a neighbour’s security camera. The clip depicted a blinding light and a loud bang, providing a glimpse of the incident. According to the man’s account, the creature he allegedly encountered was tall, skinny and had a greyish-green complexion. He claimed that upon making eye contact, he experienced a sensation similar to sleep paralysis, where his body froze in fear.

Social media users had instantly taken a keen interest in the video. Especially in the way man vividly described the creature’s deep breathing and movement of its stomach. Something he reported had intensified his distress. Opinions in the comment section are divided, with some expressing scepticism and questioning the authenticity of the account, while others fervently believe the man’s claims. “God I feel so much for this kid. Huge kudos to him for making this video and putting it online, especially not as a native English speaker. Brave kid!" wrote a user.

“I totally believe your story and I’m glad that you and your family are safe. Can you draw a picture of the aliens so we can see what they looked like?" another user wrote.