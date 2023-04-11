Thief, Posing As Candidate, Steals Phones At Mumbai Police Recruitment Event

The Mumbai police recruitment drive has taken an unexpected turn with the arrest of a 25-year-old petty thief, Akshay Pramod Borde from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, who was caught with four phones and Rs 4,200 in cash on April 8. According to the police, Borde had been sneaking into the Kalina MU ground and stealing phones and cash from other candidates’ bags since April 3 when he came for his test. How did it come to be? Turns out Borde had come to the Kalina campus of Mumbai University on April 3 and was issued a hall ticket for his physical test. However, taking advantage of the thousands of candidates arriving at the ground daily, he sneaked in using the same hall ticket, and police suspect he had been stealing aspirants’ phones and cash daily since.

On April 8, Borde entered the ground using the hall ticket while he was posing as a candidate. He kept his bag in the luggage room and randomly picked up a bag. He went to the toilet used by candidates, removed the SIM card of the mobile phone, threw it near the toilet, kept the phone in his pocket, and put the bag back in the room. He made multiple rounds.

A police constable named Ranjit Balaso Jambhale, stationed at the Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra East, was on duty at the recruitment center’s luggage room. He noticed that Akshay Pramod Borde’s pocket seemed too heavy and bulky, so he stopped him from entering the luggage room. As Jambhale tried to search his pocket, Borde threw one of the mobile phones on the ground. Jambhale then discovered three more phones and Rs 4,200 in cash in his pocket. The police also found SIM cards that he had thrown away near the toilet.

Jambhale informed the BKC police, who registered an FIR against Borde and arrested him. They seized the stolen mobile phones and cash. In the process of investigation, the police are checking the CCTV cameras for footage of his entries on previous days to determine how many times he snuck into the camp and fled with stolen phones and cash. The police suspect that the young man had been stealing phones and cash from other candidates’ bags for several days. He would enter the grounds using the same hall ticket issued to him and take advantage of the large crowd of candidates arriving at the ground daily. Police are now investigating the matter further to identify if the suspect had any accomplices or if he was working alone.

