Thieves Arrive In Luxury Car, Leave After Stealing Sacks Of Salt

Another such incident occurred in a remote village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, where an entire one-kilometre stretch of road reportedly disappeared overnight.

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 11:19 IST

Over the years, there have been several incidents of theft in the country. Thefts are usually done during the night when everyone is asleep or when there are no people inside. Usually, thieves prefer to go for cash, jewellery, or other valuable objects. However, in the Bhindi district of Madhya Pradesh, thieves were seen arriving in a luxury car and stealing sacks of salt.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, four people were seen arriving in a luxury car worth Rs 15 lakh and stealing sacks of salt worth Rs 150. In the clip, it is seen that four people have parked their black car outside a shop and are seen talking to each other. After some time, it was found that one of them started picking up sacks of salt and putting them inside the car.

According to reports, they managed to steal three sacks of salt and then ran away from the spot. When the shop owner came there the next morning, he saw the four thieves stealing salt in the CCTV clip. After the incident, he uploaded the CCTV clip on social media, and since then, it has been going viral. Many found the situation quite funny, while others called it a prank.

So far, there has been no official complaint by the shop owner, and as a result, the police have not officially started their investigation. However, as the CCTV clip went viral, police said that the thieves had come with the intention of stealing and had a plan to execute a bigger event.

There have been many such peculiar thefts in the country. One such incident occurred in a remote village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, where an entire one-kilometre stretch of road reportedly disappeared overnight. Another incident was in Bihar, where a 60-foot-long iron bridge was stolen.

    first published: June 05, 2023, 11:19 IST
