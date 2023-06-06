Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Think You're A Big Simpsons Fan? Guess The Hidden Character In The Ultimate Challenge

Take your time, examine every detail and don't give up.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 15:57 IST

Delhi, India

This puzzle might leave you scratching your head. (Credits: Instagram)
People love watching The Simpsons and one of the biggest reasons behind its popularity is simply because the show is hilarious. Over the course of its long run, the sitcom has been dubbed a classic. Die-hard fans of the show go crazy over its merchandise, some of them have even gotten tattoos of their favourite characters. One more thing that tops the Simpsons trends are the viral brain teasers inspired by the show. Be it picture puzzles, spotting differences, taking a trivia quiz, or finding the hidden character, loyal fans love to indulge in solving these brain teasers. It doesn’t only allow them to pass time in an entertaining manner but also sharpens their concentration and observational skills.

Are you one of those who find solace in testing their skills? Then here we bring you another Simpsons brain teaser that’s sure to blow your mind away. This new one falls under the category of identifying the hidden character

The Simpsons challenge:

The television show revolves around the life of Homer Simpson and his dysfunctional family who navigate through the comical ups and downs of their lives together. The jokes, the variety of stories, the common experiences, and the way the show aims to highlight everyday stupidity make its plot quite relatable. In addition to this, The Simpsons always make people laugh no matter what the problem. Set in the town of Springfield, Homer lives with his wife Marge, and kids Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, however, the show has a plethora of other characters who make recurring appearances on the show. Only true Simpsons fans with keen eyes can solve this challenge.

Here, displayed is a distorted photograph of a character from the beloved television sitcom. All you need to do is identify who it is.

    • A barrage of Simpsons lovers has different opinions when it comes to naming the hidden figure. While a majority of people believe it is Milhouse Van Houten, some appear to be puzzled. A user commented, “Milhouse ofc," another guessed, “Uh blue hair? Marge Simpson." One said, “It’s clearly Cletus," one more offered, “Easy, that’s Moe and Thelma’s baby Thelmoe."

    Can you name the Simpsons character hidden in this hidden?

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 15:57 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 15:57 IST
