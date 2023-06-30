Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This 17-year-old UK Teen Makes Over Rs 17 Lakh Playing Video Games

Mason Bristow, from UK Bristol, uses the money to buy clothes and shoes, go on vacations and even pay his college fee.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 10:27 IST

Delhi, India

Mason spends 10 to 20 hours a day playing video games.
Mason Bristow, a 17-year-old boy from Bristol, UK, has been able to earn a substantial amount of money by playing video games. Unlike many other parents, Mason’s parents have accepted and supported his passion for gaming, says a report in Daily Star.

Since 2018, Mason has been playing the game Rec Room and has managed to earn over Rs 17 lakh from it. He utilises this money to purchase clothes, and shoes, go on vacations, and even pay for his college fees. Mason, who suffers from dyslexia, sees gaming as an opportunity to demonstrate that even individuals with learning difficulties can do something. He resides in Bristol with his father Alan who is 63, his mother Natalie who is 50 and four siblings.

Mason aimed to turn his passion for gaming into a source of income. He spends around 10 to 20 hours a day playing games and creating new content and has made use of his earnings not only for his expenses but also for doing musical theatre courses.

    • Mason’s dedication to video games paid off as he quickly gained a devoted following on the Rec Room platform, accumulating 21,000 followers and garnering over 1.5 million visitors. In April 2021, Mason received his first paycheck of £800, which he considered the largest sum of money he had ever seen at once. Following this encouragement, he continued playing the game, creating more gaming spaces, and now earns a monthly income ranging from £800 to £1,200. It must be noted here that Rec Room sent Mason new software so he could design in 3D.

    “When I received the first payment, I was sceptical and unsure if the American company would send me the money. But one month later, I received my first paycheck," Mason said. “I was shocked- it was the most money I had ever had in my bank account at once. I felt that my life was going to change from that point forward," he added.

    About the Author

    Buzz Staff

    first published: June 30, 2023, 10:27 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 10:27 IST
