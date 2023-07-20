This 25-year-old UK Chef Hasn't Eaten Solid Meal In 8 Years

We all believe that it is impossible to live without a grain of food or a drop of water for a long time. But guess what? Loretta Harmes from the UK, a chef by profession, has not eaten a solid meal in the last eight years. The 25-year-old is extremely passionate about cooking and hence has continued to pursue her dream by whipping up some of the most delectable dishes.

Reportedly, as a child, Loretta used to face stomach problems but continued eating. At the age of 18, she woke up with unbearable pain. It took her doctors years to figure out what was wrong with her. She was asked to change her diet but nothing worked.

Advertisement

As per a BBC report, one of the doctors was convinced that she has anorexia and hence put her in an eating disorder unit where patients were expected to finish their meals in a limited time frame and no one was allowed to leave the table till she finished her food, which led to her getting bullied. Anorexia is a type of eating disorder distinguished by unusually low body weight and a fear of gaining weight.

In 2015, Loretta Harmes found out that she was unable to eat because of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), a rare syndrome that causes gastroparesis. It means that whatever she eats remains in her stomach and does not reach the small intestine and hence the food remains undigested.