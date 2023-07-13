Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This 250-year-old Temple At Nagaur's Cremation Site Is The New Tourist Hub

There is a temple in Nagaur where both Narmadeshwar Mahadev and Veer Hanuman are enshrined.

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 11:50 IST

The temple of Narmadeshwar Mahadev and Veer Hanuman is located just 15 kilometres away from Nagaur.
The temple of Narmadeshwar Mahadev and Veer Hanuman is located just 15 kilometres away from Nagaur.

In the vibrant city of Nagaur, Rajasthan, there’s a place where people of all religions coexist, and temples dedicated to various deities are found. Among these divine structures, there is a unique site that houses both the Veer Hanuman and Lord Mahadev temples, each boasting a history of over 250 years. What makes these temples even more remarkable is their location—situated in the Barani village of Nagaur, right within the cremation ground. Devotees believe that by circumambulating these sacred sites, they can find solace and resolution to their troubles.

Located a mere 15 kilometres from Nagaur, the Veer Hanuman and Narmadeshwar Mahadev temples are nestled just 500 metres from Barani village, alongside the Jodhpur-Bikaner bypass road. Although the temples were reconstructed in 2005, their origins date back several centuries. The Mahadev temple was worshipped as Bhooteshwar Mahadev initially, as the villagers believed that Lord Mahadev protected them from malevolent spirits. In the year 1905 of the Vikram Samvat Calendar, the divine lingam of Lord Shiva was installed, and the temple came to be known as Narmadeshwar Mahadev.

In conjunction with the Mahadev temple, the temple of Veer Hanuman stands proudly at the cremation site. According to Mahant Parmeshwar Maharaj, both Hanuman ji and Mahadev ji are revered for their protection against evil spirits and ghosts. This is the reason why the two temples are established side by side, their presence offering a sense of divine security to the devotees.

    • The Mahant further shares that if a devotee is afflicted with suffering or illness, performing seven circumambulations around the temple can help alleviate their troubles. It is believed that by undertaking these circumambulations on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays, one can find relief from various ailments and challenges.

    The Veer Hanuman and Narmadeshwar Mahadev temples in Nagaur’s Barani village are not just physical structures of architectural beauty, but places of profound spirituality and solace. Visitors flock here seeking divine intervention and tranquillity. The legacy of these ancient temples, their symbiotic existence, and the beliefs associated with them continue to captivate the hearts and minds of devotees who seek solace and blessings from the revered deities.

    first published: July 13, 2023, 11:50 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 11:50 IST
