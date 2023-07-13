This 250-year-old Temple At Nagaur's Cremation Site Is The New Tourist Hub

In the vibrant city of Nagaur, Rajasthan, there’s a place where people of all religions coexist, and temples dedicated to various deities are found. Among these divine structures, there is a unique site that houses both the Veer Hanuman and Lord Mahadev temples, each boasting a history of over 250 years. What makes these temples even more remarkable is their location—situated in the Barani village of Nagaur, right within the cremation ground. Devotees believe that by circumambulating these sacred sites, they can find solace and resolution to their troubles.

Located a mere 15 kilometres from Nagaur, the Veer Hanuman and Narmadeshwar Mahadev temples are nestled just 500 metres from Barani village, alongside the Jodhpur-Bikaner bypass road. Although the temples were reconstructed in 2005, their origins date back several centuries. The Mahadev temple was worshipped as Bhooteshwar Mahadev initially, as the villagers believed that Lord Mahadev protected them from malevolent spirits. In the year 1905 of the Vikram Samvat Calendar, the divine lingam of Lord Shiva was installed, and the temple came to be known as Narmadeshwar Mahadev.

In conjunction with the Mahadev temple, the temple of Veer Hanuman stands proudly at the cremation site. According to Mahant Parmeshwar Maharaj, both Hanuman ji and Mahadev ji are revered for their protection against evil spirits and ghosts. This is the reason why the two temples are established side by side, their presence offering a sense of divine security to the devotees.