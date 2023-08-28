This 500-year-old Pond In Rajasthan's Nagaur Never Dries Out In Summer

For centuries, the historic Pinsaria pond, situated 28 kilometres away from Nagaur in Rajasthan, has provided water for animals and birds. In the past, it was a breeding ground for storks due to its favourable conditions. However, nowadays, storks no longer frequent the area. Instead, the pond now serves as a refuge for various other bird species and wildlife. Omprakash Bhati, a resident, shared that this pond was constructed by the Banjara community five centuries ago.

In ancient times, the Banjars visited this location for trading purposes. This led to the construction of a pond to provide water for their oxen and to offer a resting spot. The pond’s embankment spans between two villages, Roll and Surjaniyawas, with an area of 115 bighas in Roll and 5 bighas in Surjaniyawas. In terms of vegetation, a dedicated conservation area has been established for the Kair tree species native to Rajasthan.

Omprakash Bhati elucidates the rationale behind the site’s role as a conservation area for animals and birds. Presently, four bird species inhabit the area: white herons, black ducks, Batkhudia birds and white pigeons find refuge here. The white herons specifically choose this location for breeding. In terms of wildlife, deer and nilgai are among the animals that visit the site to quench their thirst.