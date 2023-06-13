Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » This 500-Year-Old Stone In Panipat Can Still Predict Weather Conditions

This 500-Year-Old Stone In Panipat Can Still Predict Weather Conditions

An interesting claim came to light recently that a stone in Panipat tells the weather forecast.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 13:05 IST

Delhi, India

The ‘Mausam Stone’ predicted the weather for our ancestors.
The ‘Mausam Stone’ predicted the weather for our ancestors.

In this era of technology, anyone can search for anything from anywhere in the world and will get an accurate answer. We can stay at our homes all the time and will be able to gather information on whatever we desire. The same thing goes for the weather condition, we can get information in a few seconds.

The meteorological department predicts the weather in advance and then we can check the forecast for the whole week. The forecasting technology is so good these days that it can predict storms, earthquakes, tsunamis, etc so that people are prepared for the worst.

So, have you ever thought about how our ancestors, the people with no technology, belonging to ancient times, used to check the weather? There were methods adopted by these people, and even today some of these methods are used in some places and communities. An interesting claim came to light recently that a stone in Panipat tells the weather forecast. The rare stone is said to be 500 years old. It has been claimed that the stone was working for the Meteorological Department for years.

Advertisement

The Dargah of ‘Bu Ali Qalandar Shah’, which was built in the middle of Panipat, consists of stones that are hundreds of years old. Among these stones, there was one rare stone called the ‘Mausam Stone’, simply meaning weather stone.

top videos
  • Adipurush Music Composer Duo, Ajay-Atul On Making 'Jai Shri Ram' Song For The Film | EXCLUSIVE
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • It is claimed that our ancestors used this stone to forecast the weather in those times when there was no sign of modern technology. As per the locals, the stone changes its temperature beforehand and this is how it predicts the weather.

    Just as bizarre as it is fascinating, isn’t it?

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 13, 2023, 13:05 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 13:05 IST
    Read More