This Adorable Baby Shower For A Street Dog Will Cure Your Rough Day

While fluffy pets bring joy to our homes, it is crucial to shift our attention towards the oft-neglected street animals. True animal lovers recognise that compassion extends to embracing all creatures, regardless of their circumstances. A heartwarming video has recently captivated social media users, serving as a poignant reminder of the significance of loving street animals just as deeply. This viral video showcases a heartwarming baby shower held for a dog, and it has been shared on Instagram, touching the hearts of many.

The heartwarming video commences with a gathering of individuals encircling Bella, a pregnant dog. They apply turmeric on its face, symbolizing a celebratory occasion. Continuing their display of love, they adorn Bella with a garland and put a small piece of cloth on her back. The video culminates with a sequence of pictures that encapsulate the joyous atmosphere, featuring the group posing alongside Bella. Watch here:

Advertisement

Accompanying the video was the caption, “In a world full of hatred, disgust, and disdain for street dogs, here we are celebrating our kid Bella’s Valaikaapu/baby shower. Hoping she will have a safe delivery, and we will have healthy and perky little pups to play with. The puppies will be vaccinated and given for adoption. Pre-booking is open."

The overlaying text on the video said, “POV: When we decided to throw a baby shower for Bella."

Advertisement

Since being posted, the heartwarming video has gained significant traction, amassing 265k views. Additionally, it has received over 58k likes and has been shared more than 5 thousand times on the social media platform. The comment section overflowed with awe and admiration for Bella and praise for the group behind this act of kindness.

One user, in appreciation of their efforts, commented, “You all are doing a great job! Can’t produce a good word for appreciation as of now."

Another user wrote, “Most humble and beautiful video. I am sending my love and care for the mother and her babies. Please keep them safe. You guys are just awesome."