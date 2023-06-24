Trends :SRKGolgappa On WheelSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This AI Album Of Our Favourite DC Superheroes Is Clear Winner

This AI Album Of Our Favourite DC Superheroes Is Clear Winner

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 19:56 IST

Delhi, India

The AI art series shows Superman with sunglasses. (Credits: Twitter)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has brought a revolution by simplifying tasks and expanding the creative horizons for artists worldwide. With AI tools, artists can now create unrestricted frames pushing the boundaries of imagination. A recent AI art series has gained tremendous attention as it blends the DC superheroes seamlessly into the bustling streets of India, resulting in hilarious outcomes. The post has already garnered over 2 lakh views, leaving social media users stunned by the extraordinary artwork.

The series featured iconic DC characters, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Joker, Green Lantern, Flash, and Batman.

Sharing the post, the user wrote, “Someone asked Midjourney to create a DC universe of India."

The AI art series shows Superman with sunglasses, Wonder Woman with a mangalsutra and Aquaman with tattoos similar to the DC character. Well, Flash and Batman look like they have lost significant weight.

The artwork has sparked a range of reactions from social media users. People expressed their amusement and appreciation for the unique portrayals.

One user declared Indian Aquaman as their favourite among all.

Another user compared Flash to cricketer Robin Uthappa.

A user asked why the AI tool is inspired by the 90s India.

One Twitter user humorously commented on the artwork.

Another user observed that Green Lantern appeared as if he hadn’t eaten in days.

Earlier, an artist reimagined iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a truly unique way. Characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Captain America come to life on the streets of India in stunning fashion. What makes these artworks stand out is the incorporation of ordinary people interacting with the superheroes and taking selfies with them.

Sharing the AI art, the page wrote, “In this captivating AI-generated artwork, we envision a delightful scenario where the iconic Marvel Avengers find themselves in the heart of India, connecting with its vibrant culture and people. The artwork captures the spirit of unity, diversity, and the universal love for superheroes."

    first published: June 24, 2023, 19:42 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 19:56 IST
