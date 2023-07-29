This All-Tomato Salad Is Trending For All The Right Reasons

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed, leaving everyone in shock! Just a few weeks ago, we could buy a simple kilogram of tomatoes for a mere Rs. 35, but now, it’s gone up to a staggering Rs. 200 in several parts of India. It’s like tomatoes have decided to take a rocket to the moon with their prices. This sudden surge has put a strain on Indian households and restaurants alike. People are scrambling to find cheaper alternatives to tomatoes in their daily cooking. But in this frugal world, Honda went all luxurious and served an all-tomato salad for their post-event lunch. How do we know? Well, a tweet posted by Journalist Kushan Mishra said it all.

He treated the internet to a picture that caught quite a lot of attention. The snap showed a large quantity of chopped tomatoes. In his post, the journalist wrote, “So at the lunch after the drive of the Honda Car India. Elevate, they went all out to impress automotive journalists by having this at the lunch spread." But guess what? The twist was that it was labelled as a “green salad," yet there wasn’t a hint of green anywhere to be found. We couldn’t help but chuckle at the surprise they served up.

This tweet struck gold instantly, racking up thousands of views and hundreds of likes. The comment section was abuzz with various people sharing their opinions. It became a hot topic, and everyone chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

One user joked, “I would steal some, sell them & purchase a Honda showroom in Ludhiana."

Another comment added a humorous touch, saying, “Now I am convinced Honda is a premium brand. Only the rich can afford to display these many tomatoes in the open."

A witty remark caught our attention, stating, “Looks exotic… almost a bribe."

And someone couldn’t miss the irony, pointing out, “Red is the New Green. The dish is labelled as Green salad."