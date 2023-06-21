This Ancient 'Penis-Like' Artefact Might Be The Oldest Phallic Depiction On Record

Researchers have discovered an ancient oblong artefact that could potentially be the earliest phallic figurine ever found. It is dating back approximately 42,000 years. The object, labelled T21, was unearthed at an archaeological site in Mongolia in 2016 but has only recently undergone closer examination by archaeologist Solange Rigaud and her team from the University of Bordeaux. The study published in Scientific Reports says it measures 4 centimetres (1.6 inches) in length. The ornament displays two grooves that were created using a pointed stone tool. One groove encircles the midsection of the artefact, while the other runs deep from the top, leading researchers to believe that the former represents the glans of a penis and the latter depicts a urethral opening.

Science Alert reported, similar features have been observed in a 28,000-year-old stone pebble found in Germany, which is considered one of the earliest representations of male sexuality. Although the interpretation of the Mongolian artefact is less distinct, if the researchers’ hypothesis is correct, it could signify the earliest symbolic use of human genitalia in history.

The smooth and shiny “back" side of the ornament suggests that it may have been worn as a pendant. It might have been secured in place by a cord wrapped around the middle groove. The exact purpose of wearing such a pendant remains uncertain. However, it is unlikely to have served as a visual signal due to its inconspicuous appearance from a distance. Instead, researchers speculate that it may have been worn for personal or spiritual reasons, similar to the belief in ancient Rome that penis motifs could enhance fertility or repel evil spirits.