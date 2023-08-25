This Australian Woman Makes Rs 42,000 Per Month By Renting Out Empty Side Of Bed

It is commonly believed that money-minded people are able to turn even the most adverse of situations into an earning opportunity. These bunch of people can recognize a potential source of income from extremely mundane and unconventional things and we are going to talk about one such instance today. An Australian woman practices what is called Hot Bedding - a very bizarre and unconventional practice of sharing one’s bed with another for a fee. Monique Jeremiah feels that her bed is too big for just her alone and can easily accommodate another person and hence she has turned it into a business opportunity. Hot Bedding borrows its name from hot desking, which is a workplace jargon for when co-workers share a single desk.

According to Daily Star, she now invites people to share her bed with her, charging a fee for it. Monique is earning £400 which is around Rs 42,000 every month from this concept of hot bedding. If added in a year, it is about Rs 5 lakh, Monique says that although the concept of sharing a bed may sound quite exciting, things are completely platonic between her and the person she is sharing the bed with. She makes it very clear right from the start that there will be no romantic or sexual angle involved.