Home » Viral » This Baby Elephant's Playful Antics Are Enough To Brighten Up Your Day

This Baby Elephant's Playful Antics Are Enough To Brighten Up Your Day

The photograph captured a baby elephant standing beside a tree. The adorable picture is now melting hearts online.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 20:20 IST

Delhi, India

Elephas Maximus is the largest mammal living on the land of Asia.

The internet is a treasure trove of adorable animal videos that can brighten up anyone’s day. However, among all the videos available, the ones featuring elephants seem to capture the viewers’ hearts the most. Perhaps it’s because they are known for their remarkable intelligence. Or maybe it’s because their majestic size and gentle nature make them such a joy to watch. Speaking of which, today we stumbled upon an adorable snapshot of a baby Elephus Maximus, also known as the Asiatic elephant. The picture, which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, has grabbed social media users’ attention.

The photograph captured a heartwarming moment as the playful baby elephant stood beside a tree, with the head of an adult elephant, presumably its mother, visible in the background. The post, shared on July 11, quickly garnered attention, accumulating an impressive 16.5k views. Accompanying the image, the IFS officer added the caption, “That satisfying moment!! Elephas maximus in smaller version."

In the comment section, one user humorously referred to the baby elephant as “Elphus Minimus," highlighting the stark contrast in size between the young and adult individuals of this magnificent species.

Another user playfully remarked, “Seems naughty," capturing the mischievous nature often associated with elephants.

However, a user expressed curiosity about wildlife manages during natural disasters and commented asking, “I am curious to know how the wild animals manage in disasters like one happening in Himachal now or frequent assam floods. Do they also have some signals warnings?" The monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across India, particularly in North India, claiming the lives of 40 individuals according to reports. The number of animal casualties and injuries remains unknown as rescue operations continue.

    • Elephas Maximus is one of the largest terrestrial organisms. They are the only living members of the Elephas genus. Globally, it is one of only three surviving elephant species, with the African bush elephant and African forest elephant being the other two. Among Asian land animals, the Asian elephant holds the title of the largest living species. However, since 1986, it has been classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List due to a population decline of at least 50 per cent over the past three generations. The primary threats faced by these magnificent creatures include habitat loss, degradation, fragmentation, and poaching.

    About the Author

    first published: July 11, 2023, 20:20 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 20:20 IST
