This ‘Bahubali’ Thali Being Served at Chennai Hotel Has Ignited Concern About Food Wastage on Twitter

A video of a massive thali which is currently going viral has sparked concern among people online. The viral video features ‘Bahubali’ thali being served at Chennai’s Ponnuswamy Hotel. Twitter user ‘Ananth Rupanagudi’ uploaded the video on social media and it has caught the attention of netizens. The thali is almost the size of a table and consists of multiple food items. According to a report by LBB, it includes everything from soup and starters to main course. Desserts are also a part of this very elaborative thali. The quantity per bowl ranges between 60 and 400 grams. It offers dishes like ura puttu (shark), vanjaram meen varuval, mutton nalli, mutton sukka, prawn masala, mutton biryani, and chicken biryani. It also consists of vegetarian dishes. The thali is priced at Rs 1399.

The video, as tempting as it may look, has people concerned about the wastage of food. Many mentioned how one should not purchase such elaborative thalis as it only contributes to the wastage of food.

Here is the viral video:

“What’s the point of this? People will leave half of what’s in plate," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Never understood this craze for Bahubali thali, 6kg samosa, 12 feet dosa, etc. Anyway one needs to break it down into small chunks that will fit into one’s mouth." “This biggest dosae, biggest thali drama is across India….do u really think that the couple can finish it …and please I cannot eat with another person digging in the same plate …ye love shadi ke ek saal tak simit hai," mentioned another person.