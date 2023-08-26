This Bhindi Paratha Recipe Is An Experiment No One Needs

Parathas are enjoyed as a breakfast staple, especially in North India. It has diverse forms, spanning from aloo to gobhi and paneer paratha. These are often enjoyed with butter and yoghurt. But these are usual paratha that we all know about but have you encountered the concept of a ladyfinger paratha? No, we’re not talking about a separate serving of the vegetable alongside the plain paratha but rather a paratha that incorporates bhindi (ladyfinger) as its filling. This bizarre fusion has recently gained attention on the Internet.

The video begins to show a woman taking out wheat flour into a bowl and using her hands to knead the dough. Subsequently, she takes a ladyfinger, cuts it into four parts, and proceeds to chop it on a plate. Placing the finely chopped ladyfingers into another bowl, she adds spices such as turmeric powder, red chilli powder, dhania powder, kali mirch powder, salt, and a spoonful of gram flour (besan), thoroughly combining the ingredients. She then shapes the dough into a flat round and fills it with the prepared mixture. Finally, she cooks the filled paratha in a pan and serves it steaming hot.

The clip is posted by an Instagram account, Neetu Ki Rasoi, with the caption, “Bhindi ki yah recipe dekhne ke baad sabzi banana chhod denge aur hamesha yahee bana kar khana pasand karenge (After seeing this recipe of bhindi, you will stop making it as a cooked vegetable and will always like to make and eat it like this)."

Watch the video of a woman explaining the process of making ladyfinger paratha here:

This video was shared on June 10, and since then, it has taken Instagram by storm. To date, it has gathered 8.8 million views. People online gave a thumbs down to this food combination, expressing their rage in the comments section.

An individual wrote, “Ye dekhke jo bhindi khaate hain vo bhi bhindi khana band kar dengee (After seeing this video, those who eat ladyfinger will also stop eating it)."

While another user said, “I feel really weird looking at this… can’t explain kind of trypophobia."