This Biggest Roti In Bikaner Is 18 Inches In Diameter And Costs Only Rs 60

You must have had different types of rotis in your life. Some might be thick or thin, or maybe small or big, but today we are here to let you know about Bikaner’s biggest roti. This roti is 18 inches in diameter. People keep visiting the Veer Tejaji Hotel on the Bikaner-Jodhpur bypass from various cities to eat this roti. Earlier, this roti was only sold at one location but it is now accessible at other dhabas along the highway.

According to hotel owner Mahavir Singh, the roti has grown very popular in Bikaner. The roti is made from half a kilo of flour which is cooked in a traditional manner on a coal burner. And if you are thinking it might take a long time to be prepared, surprisingly it gets ready in just a few minutes. A single roti costs around Rs 60.