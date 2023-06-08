Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
This Bird Can See 5 Times Farther Than Humans And Has 340-degree Vision



On occasions, the bald eagle conserves energy by opportunistically snatching the recently captured prey of another bird.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023

Delhi, India

Bald eagle is the national bird of the United States.
Bald eagle is the national bird of the United States.

The bald eagle, a beloved emblem of strength and might, holds a special place as a highly esteemed creature throughout North America. With its awe-inspiring flight, this magnificent bird captivates both bird watchers and enthusiasts. Although it faced a critical threat of extinction in the past, it has made a remarkable recovery, serving as a remarkable example of successful conservation efforts.

Bald eagles possess a variety of adaptations that assist them in capturing fish and waterfowl. Their feet boast four robust toes equipped with sharp talons and tiny spicules, aiding in gripping their prey securely. In addition, these birds have serrations on the roof of their mouths that aid in holding slippery fish, while their wing feathers have evolved with black pigment to enhance durability when diving into the water. These remarkable creatures are perfectly suited for hunting and catching fish.

The bald eagle possesses an awe-inspiring trait: its exceptional vision. This bird’s visual abilities surpass those of the average human by four to five times. It exhibits superior colour vision and the remarkable capacity to perceive ultraviolet light. Furthermore, its field of view spans an impressive 340 degrees, nearly encircling its head. The eagle’s exceptional vision compensates for its relatively weaker senses, contributing to its remarkable capabilities.

Bald eagles have a daily food requirement of approximately 0.5 to 1 lb., but they do not necessarily need to consume that amount every day. They possess a crop, an expandable portion of their oesophagus, which can store and soften up to two pounds of food. This unique adaptation enables eagles to survive for a day or two by relying on the extra food stored in their crop, particularly during periods of prey scarcity.

    • On average, a bald eagle nest measures around 5-6 feet (1.5-1.8 meters) in diameter and 2-4 feet (0.6-1.2 meters) in height, making it the largest among all North American bird nests. The most colossal recorded bald eagle nest, found in Florida, reached nearly 10 feet (3 meters) in width, 20 feet (6 meters) in depth and weighed approximately 3 tons.

    On occasion, the bald eagle conserves energy by opportunistically snatching the recently captured prey of another bird. This behaviour led Benjamin Franklin (one of the founding fathers of the US) to express his belief that the bald eagle possessed “bad moral character". Since 1782, the bald eagle has held the esteemed position of being the national bird of the United States.

    first published: June 08, 2023
    
