This Bizarre Banana Pizza Recipe Is Hard To Digest

If you thought that pineapples are the most debatable fruit that could be used as a pizza topping, think again. As in this world of bizarre food experiments, even pizza couldn’t stand immune, and someone dared to prepare the dish with bananas. Sounds too much? Well, it looks worse. A video of its preparation has caused a stir on the internet, with users having a hard time digesting this combination. The clip of “Banana Pizza" has not just reignited the age-old debate over what toppings are acceptable on a pizza but has also forced users to claim that this is nothing less than “criminal behaviour."

If witnessing the making of this grotesque food experiment was not enough atrocity for people on the internet, the “Yummy" caption with the video only added fuel to the fire. The clip opens with three peeled bananas kept in a pan. Then the chef starts squashing those bananas, in a bid to make it a base. Once the squashed bananas take the form of that pan, the cook pours sauce on top of it. Feeling nauseous? Wait till you see the cheese on top of it. Last, but not the least, the person puts this pan in an oven.

Advertisement

Watch the results here:

Advertisement

The cook even tries to cut its slices, but the Banana pizza was so pulpy that one can’t even pick a slice with a hand to eat it. All in all, the clip has left the users enraged. And it is understandable, as more than just being a social food, pizzas stand tall for being an emotion and guilty pleasure. In no time, the comments section was flooded with users expressing their anger at the person for even attempting something like this. One user commented, “Italians are dying. Stop." Another said, “That’s not a cringe that’s painful." Even several claimed that the person trying this should be arrested, as a user asked others, “Italians who want this person to be arrested."

Another commented, “This isn’t even cringe, this is just criminal behaviour." A third user commented, “Ok do you really want to get killed by some Italian?" A user hilariously said, “That’s what monkeys in Italy eat."

So far, the video has been played more than 263 thousand times.