This Bizarre House, Built In The Middle Of A Bridge, Up For Sale At Rs 2 Crore

The 1949 apartment's charm lies in its terrace, which overlooks a serene stream, and a rooftop patio situated next to a road bridge, separated only by a fence.

Published By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 14:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The 1949 apartment lies in Los Angeles county, US. (Credit : compass)
The 1949 apartment lies in Los Angeles county, US. (Credit : compass)

Nestled within the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles, this rather unique property has captivated the attention of real estate enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike. The city, renowned for its glamorous allure and extravagant lifestyles, presents a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property unlike anything seen before. Located beneath the street and gracefully arching over a bridge, this hidden gem offers an enchanting view of the scenic Alhambra Wash. With its recent listing on the Compass Real Estate Portal, the buzz surrounding this unique residence is reaching a fever pitch.

Described as a distinctive and affordable one-bedroom unit, this house is presented as a cosmetic fixer-upper, making it an attractive option for young professionals seeking proximity to downtown Los Angeles for work. The new owner will have the pleasure of a 450-square-foot rooftop patio, perfect for entertaining guests. Additionally, the property boasts neighbourhood views and ensures privacy, offering a tranquil and secluded living experience.

The 1949 apartment’s charm lies in its terrace, which overlooks a serene stream, and a rooftop patio situated right next to a road bridge, separated only by a fence. With a price tag of $2,50,000, (roughly Rs 2 crore) it is undoubtedly a steal in a city where the median sale price for an existing single-family house in Southern California hovers around $7,85,000 (Rs 6.4 crore). This significant price discrepancy has further intensified the interest surrounding this remarkable property.

Doug Lee, the Compass agent who listed the home, shared his excitement about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He revealed that the property previously belonged to the parents of a high school friend. “We had no comparable, no similar properties," Lee admitted, emphasizing the truly unique nature of this listing, reported Los Angeles Times..

    • In a city known for its extravagant real estate market, this particular property stands out as one of only 11 properties in Los Angeles County listed for $2,50,000 or less.

    While this property is attracting attention with its apparently humble price tag, the Paradise Cove Bluffs neighbourhood of Malibu, US, witnessed a ground-breaking sale in May 2022. According to TMZ, the illustrious Rosebud estate, spanning an impressive 40,000 square feet and gracing the oceanfront, exchanged hands with none other than music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The reported price tag of $200 million shattered records, establishing a new pinnacle for California’s most expensive home ever sold.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 14:06 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 14:29 IST
