This Brain Teaser Has More Layers Than A Pyramid Scheme, Are You Up To The Task?

Our brain processes an image and transmits information based on structure, colour contrasts, and defined borders, among other elements. All of this happens in just one-tenth of a second after our eyes observe a picture. As fascinating as it may sound, these factors can also trick your brain into seeing something that’s not really there. Notably, the brain picks up a set of elements to estimate what could be there when it’s made to fill the gaps of a tricky image. Just like in this mind-bending optical illusion that invites viewers to guess if the image features a hole or a pyramid.

At times the accuracy of the predictions can be correct but our brain can fail to process the image correctly sometimes. Take this photo for instance. The tricky visual seems to be a concrete structure erected on a street. But when you try to look closely, you would either see a pyramid placed on top of it or a hollow space. Can you figure out the answer?

Surprisingly, your guess can switch when you take a second glance. For those who were able to see a pyramid, the shadows might deceive them to believe there’s a hole going down through the centre of the column.

The tricky image has managed to garner a barrage of interesting answers on Instagram. A user commented, “Once you see the pyramid you can’t change it.

Another claimed, “Nope, there’s no hole."

A confused user added, “Bruh I saw it as a hole and now I cannot unsee it as a pyramid."

A section of people seemed sure the shadows indicate that the shape is a pyramid. One highlighted, “Pyramid because holes don’t cast shadows on top of the rim,"

Another agreed, “It’s easy to tell that it’s a pyramid by the small shadow on the right of the image."

One more joined the bandwagon, “Pyramid. If it was a hole, the shadow wouldn’t extend toward the right side."

Many also revealed they could see both. “It is what you want it to be," said one.

Another shared, “It depends on what you focus on."

Did you manage to guess the structure correctly? If you did not, here’s the answer- It is a pyramid.