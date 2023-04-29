This Cafe In Pune Serves 5-Foot Dosa, Enough For 4 People

India is a country that celebrates food. Every region has its own delicacies and people all over the world travel to India to taste these specialities. Even though idli, masala dosa and vada-sambar are South Indian dishes, they are quite popular in Maharashtra as well, especially in Pune. These dishes are available in almost every area, as there are many South Indian restaurants in Pune. There is a cafe in Pune named SA Dosa Cafe that serves a special dosa to its customers. The dosa is about five feet tall, and customers order it as a family dosa.

SA Dosa Cafe was started by Shubham Sanganwar in 2019 in Pune. He started the cafe just two months before the whole world was put on a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As his speciality, he made the biggest, five-foot-long dosa for food lovers. Shubham said that initially, the size was there to attract the customers, but later he also worked on its taste, and now it has become a customer’s dosa at the cafe.

Advertisement

He explained that they use a special griddle to make the dosa. The chefs at the café are experts in making it, and despite being so big, the dosa does not break anywhere. In this dosa, they use a special podi masala, butter, oil and ghee, which are based on the customer’s choice. The family dosa is also served with scrumptious coconut chutney and sambar.

People also travel long distances, especially to taste the five-foot-long dosa. This special dosa has become famous in Pune in the last four years. Currently, the café has five branches at Prabhat Road Lane No. 8, Karve Road, near Garware College, Kachare Colony and Erandwane.

Generally, the dosa is found to be sufficient for a family of four. They have kept a minimal price of Rs 399 for the dosa. Shubham also added that the dosa is not fermented, so it keeps the digestion fine. People can have it anytime, for lunch or dinner. The café also has another interesting feature: all the dosas and food are free of charge for the army personnel.

Read all the Latest News here