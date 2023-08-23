This Canada Woman's Optical Illusion Make-up Art Will Blow Your Mind

Canada-based Mimi Choi is not your regular makeup artist. She is known to create illusions with her makeup, which can be both horrifying and fascinating at times. A look at her Instagram profile shows how she has left her fans intrigued with these illusionary looks. While a majority of her art can be seen on her face, she also uses her body parts to showcase her art. Mimi Choi has always left her fans shocked by the display of her art.

From turning her legs into a loaf of sliced bread to creating pieces of horror on her face with the help of illusion, she does it all. Now, recently, she has left the internet scratching their heads as she split her face horizontally into two – not in reality, but through illusion, of course! Her eye for detail makes it extremely difficult to figure out what is right and what is wrong.

Her caption read, “Stop living like you’ll always be here. This is makeup on my face + paper." She further mentioned in the caption about her artwork on the face. She wrote, “This took about 6 hours to create but was spread over 3 days to do because I had to take care of my baby. I could only paint a tiny bit at a time because I was always needed. The determination is real. You have no idea how happy I was to finally remove this illusion after days of sleeping in it."