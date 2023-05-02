This Chef's Superpowers Include Picking Fitter With Bare Hands From Boiling Oil

Cooking may look easy but it’s clearly not. You require precision to get the right and not end up hurting or burning yourself in the process. While people tend to be extra careful while dealing with hot oil during cooking, unlike this man from a recent viral video. He is seen pulling out fritters from boiling oil with his bare hands. The video has sparked a conversation about whether or not chefs have ‘superpowers’. The chef effortlessly manoeuvring his hands in and out of the boiling oil without any sign of discomfort or pain.

The tweet alongside the clip reads, “I wonder if people who cook a lot somehow develop tougher/thicker skin. Because my great-grandmother used to grab chicken out of the grease with her bare hands too. I used to be like," followed by a shocked emoji.

The tweet has also prompted discussions about the history of cooking and the methods our ancestors used to prepare food. Many have remarked that their grandmothers and great-grandmothers cooked in a similar fashion. The video has sparked a fascinating discussion about the art and science of cooking, and the skills and techniques that chefs develop over time. Others have mentioned more vocations that leave your hands resistant to pressure or heat. “The ability to debone boiling hot chickens will always be a mystery. Only grandmothers and mothers can do it," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Yup. Just like many current /former bartenders have that thicker skin in between the index finger and thumb from opening bottles and grabbing/gripping constantly."

“Yes. Burning my hands on the old school Starbucks espresso machines build up a little immunity to heat," read a tweet.

This is not the only chef on the internet that is creating buzz. Previously, a chef from Durgapur had caught the internet’s attention with his cooking technique. His hand-made Chinese dishes are particularly impressive and have caught the attention of foodies. One of his popular dishes is the crispy baby corn, which attracts a large crowd to his eatery in West Bengal’s Durgapur.

He can make any Chinese dish perfectly, even with his eyes closed. The taste of his food is said to be better than that of many other reputed chefs, which has earned him a reputation among foodies.

