This Chhattisgarh Village Performs Marriage Of Gods, Know The Rituals

In every village, a deity is revered and worshipped through unique rituals. In different districts of Chhattisgarh, various Jatras (yatras) are observed, each with its own beliefs. Today, we will delve into the marriage celebration of Thakur Devta, which took place in Bansulidih village in the Mahasamund district. Symbolically, the union of Gautiya Radheshyam Patel and Gautin Heera Patel, both hailing from the town, represent this auspicious affair.

Baiga Pitambar Singh Jagat explained that the village has revered Thakur Devta as its deity since ancient times. To celebrate his marriage, a village assembly is held. Thakur Dev, the village deity, is also believed to protect the children’s welfare. The Baigas conduct a thorough search before Bhatporsi becomes Thakur Dev’s spouse, and only then do Thakur Dev and Bhatporsi tie the wedding knot.

Baiga Pitambar Singh Jagat highlighted that the marriage rituals of deities differ from normal marriages. In human weddings, the significant role of applying turmeric oil is often assigned to the sister or aunt of the bride or groom. Nevertheless, in the case of Thakur Dev’s marriage, unmarried girls are permitted to present turmeric oil. This practice stems from a dream in which Thakur Dev communicated that only unmarried girls should perform this ritual in his marriage.