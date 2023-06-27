This Child's Reaction To First Rain Screams Relatable, Smiles Guaranteed

Industrialist Anand Mahindra treated his Twitter followers to a video capturing the excitement of the onset of the Monsoon season. The video features a delighted toddler revelling in the joy of rainfall, symbolizing the arrival of the much-awaited monsoon season in India. The business tycoon seemed to resonate with the child’s glee and expressed his sentiments in a caption accompanying the video. “That just about sums up how it feels to come home to Mumbai to see that the monsoon has finally arrived… (the inner child in every Indian will never tire of finding joy in the first showers…)," Anand Mahindra wrote, highlighting the overwhelming happiness that the rainy season brings and tapping into his own nostalgic memories.

Advertisement

The video has garnered significant attention, amassing an impressive over 3.4 lakh views. The comment section of the post overflowed with sentiments echoing Mahindra’s emotions as users enthusiastically shared their own views about the clip.

One user emphasized the significance of rain during the scorching summer days in India, noting, “What ‘A Rainy Day in Summer’ means, only an Indian can understand."

Another user took it upon themselves to describe the unique feelings associated with the monsoon season in Mumbai. They expressed, “Mumbai’s monsoon season is not just about rain—it’s a time of fun, laughter, and embracing the childlike wonder within us. From Monsoon Olympics to Rainy Rollercoaster rides, Mumbaikars find joy in the downpour, turning the city into a whimsical playground."

Advertisement

A third user summed up the general sentiment, stating, “Everyone loves the first rain, and it gives inner joy and peace."